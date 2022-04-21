Hataoka, Pedersen share early lead in LPGA Tour's LA Open

“A little windy on the back nine, so couple holes we took a long iron, just trying to make the par,” Kim said. “It’s not easy. You have to pick right number and then it’s going to be release a lot.”
Top-ranked Jin Young had a 71.
Defending champion Brooke Henderson opened with a 76. She had a triple bogey on the par-3 fourth.
The tournament opens a two-week stay in Los Angeles area, with the Palos Verdes Championship next week.
Nasa Hataoka of Japan tees off at the 11th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Credit: Ashley Landis
Nasa Hataoka of Japan tees off at the 11th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Credit: Ashley Landis
Credit: Ashley Landis
Inbee Park of Korea walks away from the 13th green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Credit: Ashley Landis
Inbee Park of Korea walks away from the 13th green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Credit: Ashley Landis
Credit: Ashley Landis
Nasa Hataoka of Japan putts at the 10th green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Credit: Ashley Landis
Nasa Hataoka of Japan putts at the 10th green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Credit: Ashley Landis
Credit: Ashley Landis
Sei Young Kim tees off at the 17th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Credit: Ashley Landis
Sei Young Kim tees off at the 17th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Credit: Ashley Landis
Credit: Ashley Landis
Brooke M. Henderson tees off at the 17th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Credit: Ashley Landis
Brooke M. Henderson tees off at the 17th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Credit: Ashley Landis
Credit: Ashley Landis
Sei Young Kim hits her second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Credit: Ashley Landis
Sei Young Kim hits her second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Credit: Ashley Landis
Credit: Ashley Landis