Hate crimes trial in Arbery killing will put racism up front

That evidence should be key in the federal trial, where the McMichaels and Bryan are charged with targeting Arbery because he was Black.

At a hearing Friday, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced both McMichaels to life in prison with no chance of parole. The judge sentenced Bryan to life with a possibility for parole once he's served 30 years.

Despite those severe penalties, Arbery's family said the hate crimes case remains important. At the time of his death, Arbery had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles.

"They killed him because he was a Black man,” Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, told reporters outside the Glynn County courthouse Friday.

Lee Merritt, an attorney for Arbery's mother, said it's important for federal case to expose racist motives behind the killing because “there is an issue of race taking place in this country. It has come front and center and it needs to be discussed.”

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agent Richard Dial testified in June 2020, more than a year before the state trial, that Bryan told investigators he heard Travis McMichael say “f----ing n---er” after shooting Arbery. Attorneys for Travis McMichael have denied he made the statement.

State prosecutors and investigators never mentioned that during the murder trial. Georgia law doesn't require establishing motive to convict someone of murder. It merely requires proving a victim was killed with malice or during the commission of another felony.

Regardless, issues of race loomed large in the murder trial over Arbery's death. The McMichaels and Bryan weren't charged with crimes in the Black man's killing until the shooting video became public two month later.

“Today your son has made history, because we have people who are being held accountable for lynching a Black man in America,” Benjamin Crump, a civil attorney for Arbery's family, told the slain man's parents after the sentencing hearing.

Defense attorneys during the trial contended the men pursued Arbery because they reasonably believed he had been committing burglaries in the neighborhood. Travis McMichael took the witness stand to testify that he opened fire in self-defense after Arbery ran at him and tried to grab his shotgun.

“He and Greg McMichael thought they were helping their community, thought they were helping police catch someone,” said Robert Rubin, an attorney for Travis McMichael.

Defense attorneys said they planned to appeal the convictions for murder and other state crimes within 30 days.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the killing “callous” and noted that when Arbery fell bleeding in the street the McMichaels “turned their backs, to give a disturbing image, and they walked away.”

Caption Travis McMichael, left, speaks with his attorney Bob Rubin, right, during the sentencing of his and his father Greg McMichael and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The three found guilty in the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Caption Travis McMichael, left, speaks with his attorney Bob Rubin, right, during the sentencing of his and his father Greg McMichael and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The three found guilty in the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption Ahmaud Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones reacts as Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sentences Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. The three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Caption Ahmaud Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones reacts as Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sentences Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. The three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption William "Roddie" Bryan, center, stands with his attorney Kevin Gough, left, while Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley reads his sentence in the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. The three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Caption William "Roddie" Bryan, center, stands with his attorney Kevin Gough, left, while Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley reads his sentence in the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. The three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption Ahmaud Arbery's father Marcus Arbery reacts as Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sentences Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. The three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Caption Ahmaud Arbery's father Marcus Arbery reacts as Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sentences Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. The three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption Greg McMichael, right, waits for the sentencing of he and his son Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. The three found guilty in the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Caption Greg McMichael, right, waits for the sentencing of he and his son Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. The three found guilty in the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton