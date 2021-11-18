Hathway scores twice, Capitals snap Kings' point streak 2-0

Los Angeles had a pair of scoring chances in the second but came away empty. Samsanov made a sprawling save on a wrist shot by Trevor Moore seven minutes into the period. He then made a pad save on Matt Roy's shot from the point and two subsequent rebound chances by Moore late in the period.

Washington's best opportunities came on a pair of one-timers by Alexander Ovechkin from the faceoff circle on power plays during the second and third periods that Quick was able to stop.

The Capitals were the seventh team in league history and the first since Montreal in 2016 to face two different teams on consecutive days with point streaks of eight games or more. They lost to Anaheim 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At San Jose on Saturday.

Kings: Host Carolina on Saturday.

