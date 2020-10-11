Hatton completes career goal by winning BMW PGA Championship

Hatton, who has sparked debate this week by wearing a hoodie, came into the final round with a three-stroke lead and was only really challenged by Perez, who moved into a share of the lead with Hatton after an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole.

Bogeys at Nos. 13 and 17 ended the challenge of the Frenchman, who didn't pick up a shot in his final six holes and shot 68.

Hatton gave Perez a glimpse of an opportunity by bogeying No. 13 — his only dropped shot of the round — but bounced back by making birdie on Nos. 15 and 18 to ultimately ease to the win.

It is Hatton's third victory at a Rolex Series event and he is set to move into the top 10 in the world for the first time.

___

