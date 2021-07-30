Haughey wins 2nd Olympic swimming medal for Hong Kong

Hundreds of people crowded a shopping mall in Hong Kong on Friday to watch Haughey. Her two silvers are among six medals won by the country since it first competed in the Summer Games in 1952.

“I’m just here having a good time,” she said, “and if that also means having great results it is so much fun.”

In the 200 free, Haughey finished second to Ariarne Titmus of Australia, the 400 free champion in Tokyo.

“That was a hell of a tough one,” Titmus said. “I knew Siobhan really wanted this, so I knew it would be tough to beat her.”

Five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, Haughey finished 13th in the 200 free. She has won multiple medals at the Asian Games, East Asian Games, and Summer Youth Olympics.

“I feel like I was always so close,” she said, “so now finally being able to medal means so much.”

Born four months after Britain handed the sovereignty of Hong Kong back to China in 1997, she was raised there until leaving for the U.S. to attend the University of Michigan. She graduated in 2019 with a psychology degree and was a 15-time Big Ten Conference champion.

Haughey paired blue Michigan shorts with her cream Hong Kong team jacket to attend the medalists' news conference. She answered several questions in Cantonese, one of three languages she speaks fluently, along with Mandarin and English.

Her father, Darach, is Irish and her mother, Canjo, is from Hong Kong. Her late great uncle was Charles Haughey, a three-term Irish prime minister.

Haughey continued training at Michigan until the coronavirus pandemic began last year, when she returned to Hong Kong. Her U.S.-based coach emailed her training sets daily.

Her second Olympics is teaching Haughey such high-level intricacies as how to recover between races, manage stress, and reset her emotions between events.

“It definitely gives me even more confidence moving forward knowing that I can compete with the best in the world,” she said. “There's a lot to learn from this experience.”

Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, of Hong Kong, reacts after winning the women's 100-meter freestyle semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong holds up her silver medal fro the women's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

From left, Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, of Hong Kong, Emma Mckeon, of Australia and Cate Campbell, of Australia pose with their medals after the women's 100-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong