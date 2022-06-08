Hawaii photographer finds fine art in massive Pacific waves

“Clark is so connected with what he’s looking at. It seems so natural to him," said Slater, who wrote the forward to the new book. “It just struck him one day to start capturing it.”

Big wave surfer Laird Hamilton said Little's photography gives him the chance to examine the beauty and complexity of the ocean in a way that's impossible when surfing in the chaotic and big seas he likes to be in.

"His books capture the things about the ocean that make us believe in higher powers,” Hamilton said.

When he was younger, Little would surf the shorebreak waves, something few people dare to do. But Little said even he gets into trouble in these conditions.

“On a big day and I’m trying to swim out to get the shot ... then there’s one wave, two waves, three waves," Little said. “Then I’m out of breath and then there’s another five more waves. I can’t swim in. I can’t get out because it’s pulling. It’s huge. And it’s just, it’s chaos.”

People around the globe were showing respect for waves Wednesday in honor of World Oceans Day, an annual event aimed at promoting conservation and raising awareness of the human impact on oceans.

Clark Little, a wave photographer from the North Shore of Oahu, speaks during an interview at his gallery in Haleiwa, Hawaii, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

Clark Little photographs waves on the North Shore of Oahu near Haleiwa, Hawaii. (Dane Little via AP)

Clark Little, a wave photographer from the North Shore of Oahu, speaks during an interview at his gallery in Haleiwa, Hawaii, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

In this undated photo entitled "Sun Curl," the rising sun is framed by a breaking wave on the North Shore of Oahu near Haleiwa, Hawaii. The image appears in photographer Clark Little's new book, "The Art of Waves." (Clark Little via AP)

In this undated photo entitled "Obsidian," a breaking wave is lit by the camera's flash as the sun sets on the North Shore of Oahu near Haleiwa, Hawaii. The image appears in photographer Clark Little's new book, "The Art of Waves." (Clark Little via AP)

In this undated photo entitled "Marlin," two waves collide at sunrise creating a splash of water that looks like the fin of a marlin on the North Shore of Oahu near Haleiwa, Hawaii. The image appears in photographer Clark Little's new book, "The Art of Waves." (Clark Little via AP)

Clark Little photographs waves on the North Shore of Oahu near Haleiwa, Hawaii. (Jarrett Lau via AP)

Clark Little photographs waves on the North Shore of Oahu near Haleiwa, Hawaii. (Jarrett Lau via AP)

In this undated photo entitled "Close Call," a Hawaiian green sea turtle swims through a breaking wave on the North Shore of Oahu near Haleiwa, Hawaii. The image appears in photographer Clark Little's new book, "The Art of Waves." (Clark Little via AP)