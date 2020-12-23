Hawaii volcano gushes lava from vents in summit crater

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said a lake of lava that's formed in the crater had grown to be 470 feet (143 meters) deep as of late Tuesday.

Kilauea volcano began spurting lava Sunday after two years of relative silence. The quiet came after more than three decades of continuous eruption stretching from 1983 to 2018. About 700 homes were destroyed when lava surged through volcanic vents in a residential neighborhood during the last year of that episode.