Hawaii's rains, floods cited as examples of climate change

The National Weather Service reported 13.2 inches (33.5 centimeters) fell over eight hours in the vicinity of the dam in Haiku on Maui’s north coast.

“This is really an example of climate change in the present day," Suzanne Case, the head of the state agency that regulates the dam, the Department of Land and Natural Resources, said in a statement. “We have a flood emergency because of the heavy rain bomb. And we’re seeing these more and more across the island chain – more frequent and more extreme events.”

On Oahu, flooding covered roads and yards in towns on the eastern coast. Rising waters in the Opaelua Stream, which carries waters from the mountains down to the ocean, set off an evacuation order for the small town of Haleiwa, a mecca for big-wave surfers.

Overall, Hawaii has had less rain in recent decades and at times has been battling drought. Just Tuesday, the U.S. Agriculture Secretary approved a drought disaster declaration for parts of Maui County.

A 2010 report from the University of Hawaii's Sea Grant College Program said rainfall declined 15% over the prior 20 years. Yet the same report said between 1958 and 2007, rain events with the heaviest downpours increased 12%, underscoring that more intense rainstorms are growing in number.

Pao-Shin Chu, a University of Hawaii professor and the state's climatologist, said theoretical studies suggest that for every one-degree Celsius increase in sea surface temperatures, there is likely to be a 7% increase in atmospheric moisture.

Hawaii is experiencing some of this increased moisture already. In 2018, Kauai set a national record for the amount of rain recorded in a 24-hour period when 49.69 inches (1.26 meters) fell from April 14 to April 15. The same storm set off landslides and blocked the only highway connecting small Kauai north shore towns to the rest of the island.

The frequency of intense rains like that one and this week's are an indication people should be prepared for such events more often, Chu said.

“Don’t think that this is like a once-in-a-hundred-years event that you’ll only see once in your lifetime. It is changing," Chu said.

Less time is lapsing between them, he said. “So it could be once every 30 years. Who knows?” Chu said.

To better prepare for future disasters, he said it will be important for scientists to understand how weather was interacting with a warming climate to cause so much rain to fall in such a short period.

People stand at the edge of floodwaters along Haleiwa Road on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Haleiwa, Hawaii. Torrential rains have inundated parts of Hawaii for the past several days. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP) Credit: Jamm Aquino Credit: Jamm Aquino

A mudslide leaves Kamehameha Highway coated near Pokole Point on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, near Kahaluu, Hawaii. The entire state was under a flash flood watch amid heavy rains expected to last through Wednesday morning. (Craig T. Kojima/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP) Credit: Craig T. Kojima Credit: Craig T. Kojima

Heeia River area road is flooded, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Haleiwa, Hawaii. Torrential rains have inundated parts of Hawaii for the past several days. (Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A bridge off Peahi Road is overcome by floodwaters above the Kaupakalua Reservoir and Dam after heavy rainfall on Monday in Haiku, Maui, Hawaii, on Monday, March 8, 2021. Heavy rains caused a dam to overflow on the Hawaiian island of Maui, and and nearby residents in the community of Haiku are being evacuated, county officials said Monday.(Kehaulani Cerizo/The Maui News via AP) Credit: Kehaulani Cerizo Credit: Kehaulani Cerizo