Hawks lose All-Star point guard Trae Young for at least 4 weeks with a torn ligament in finger

The team said Young will be evaluated in four weeks.

The loss of Young comes as the Hawks, fighting for the final play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference, are facing front-line depth issues as center Onyeka Okongwu recovers from a sprained left toe. Coach Quin Snyder said Thursday that Okongwu "is not going to be available for the foreseeable future."

Young, who made his third All-Star team this year, leads Atlanta with his averages of 26.4 points and 10.8 assists per game. With the loss of Young, Dejounte Murray likely will assume primary ball-handling duties.

