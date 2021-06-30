Hawks romp to 110-88 win without Young, Giannis goes down

Turns out, he wasn't needed.

After a dismal first half for Antetokounmpo, who was held to six points and chunked up a pair of airballs from the free-throw line, the Greek Freak came out firing in the third quarter.

He scored eight points in the first 4 1/2 minutes — more than he managed in the entire first half — and sliced Atlanta's lead to 62-54 with a step-back jumper.

But, the next time down the court, Williams worked a pick-and-roll with Clint Capela, who went up for a dunk that Antetokounmpo tried to contest. The Bucks star landed awkwardly and went down in a heap, grasping at his left knee while a hush fell over the arena.

The entire Milwaukee bench came out to check on Antetokounmpo, who had to be helped to the locker room with what was diagnosed as a hyperextended knee. He returned briefly to the bench but never made it back to the court, heading to the locker room for good when the Hawks blew the game open.

Atlanta outscored the Bucks 25-8 the rest of the quarter to seize a commanding 87-62 lead.

The Hawks led 51-38 at halftime, holding the Bucks’ to their lowest-scoring half of the postseason.

Milwaukee made only 14 of 41 shots from the field — including 5 of 23 beyond the arc — to go along with nine turnovers.

MIDDLETON STRUGGLES

Two nights after tying his career playoff high with 38 points in a Game 3 victory, Milwaukee's Khris Middleton was held to 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting.

He missed all seven of his 3-point attempts.

TRAE FEINT

Young was at the team's closed morning walkthrough and supposedly appeared well enough to play, according to teammate Onyeka Okongwu.

“Trae is looking good,” the rookie center said.

It was all just a ruse, likely designed to throw a little uncertainty into the Bucks' planning.

REDDISH SHINES

With Young out, the Hawks needed some little-used players to step up.

No one was bigger than Cam Reddish.

In just his second appearance since February, Reddish scored 12 points, pulled down five rebounds and came up with two steals.

Reddish missed the final 42 games of the regular season with an Achilles injury and the first two rounds of the playoffs. His first appearance since Feb. 21 came during garbage time of Milwaukee’s blowout win in Game 2.

Reddish had to play a much bigger role in Game 4, coming on less than seven minutes into the game in the first wave of substitutions. He was joined by another seldom used Atlanta player, Kris Dunn.

FREE THROW WOES

With the crowd mocking him mercilessly, counting off the number of seconds he took to shoot, Antetokounmpo missed all three of his free throws in the first half.

In fact, he only hit the rim on one of them, which had the Atlanta fans jeering him even louder.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Milwaukee's lowest-scoring first half of the regular season was a 31-point effort at Philadelphia on March 17. They wound up winning that game 109-105 in overtime. The Bucks had not scored fewer than 41 points in a half during the playoffs. ... Jrue Holiday was his team's top scorer with 19 points.

Hawks: Dunn made his first appearance of the playoffs. In fact, it was only the fifth game he's played all season. .... Milwaukee's 38-point half was the lowest allowed by Atlanta in a playoff game since holding Boston to 33 in 2016. ... The Hawks came out spreading the ball around. Four players were in on first 10 points. ... Capela was helped to the locker room with a towel over his face after taking an elbow in the closing minutes.

Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) looks to pass the ball as Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) defends during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, top, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo fall to the court during the third quarter in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. Antetokounmpo left the game. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall to the court during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, center, high-fives teammates during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks' Cam Reddish (22) scores after stealing the ball from Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks' Cam Reddish (22) steals the ball from Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (17) reaches for a rebound against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela fell during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, left, reacts to a foul called against Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic reacts after scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) and Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (17) and Danilo Gallinari (8) all go for a rebound during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) scores against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez reacts after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives between Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker (17) and Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson