HBO's 'The Last of Us' season finale draws in a series high

Viewership for "The Last of Us" has consistently grown throughout the season. The series has not only won over gamers with high expectations but also critics and people who aren't familiar with the game.

The series premiere drew 4.7 million viewers in the U.S., based on Nielsen and HBO data, making for HBO’s second-largest debut, behind “House of the Dragon.” Outside of the U.S., “The Last of Us” is now the most-watched show in the history of HBO Max in both Europe and Latin America, HBO said.