Head of Haiti's police academy killed at training facility

The killing of Harington Rigaud is just the latest in a number of attacks against law enforcement, including the killings of police officers and attacks on official buildings. It also comes as Haitian and international authorities grapple with how to control rampant gang violence in the Caribbean nation.

Video circulating on social media Friday shows Rigaud’s bloody dead body stretched out on the ground. Later in the evening, police spokesman Garry Desrosiers confirmed the killing, writing Rigaud was shot inside an official police vehicle as he was about to enter the police academy. Desrosiers was unable to confirm immediately who killed him, not out of the norm in Port-au-Prince, where gangs are estimated to control 60% of the city.