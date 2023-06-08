Head of UK's biggest police force says sorry for past treatment of LGBTQ+ community

In March, the police force apologized after an independent review found that the department had lost the confidence of the public because of deep-seated racism, misogyny and homophobia.

“I am clear that there is much for us to do,” Rowley said in his letter to Tatchell. “I am sorry to all of the communities we have let down for the failings of the past and look forward to building a new Met for London, one all Londoners can be proud of and in which they can have confidence.”

Tatchell thanked Rowley for being the first U.K. police chief to apologize for the “decades-long victimization” of the LGBTQ+ community.

“His apology is a ground-breaking step forward that will, we hope, spur other police forces to follow suit,” Tatchell said. “It draws a line under past Met persecution. This will help strengthen LGBT+ trust and confidence in the police, encouraging more LGBTs to report hate crime, domestic violence and sexual assault.”