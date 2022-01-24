Hamburger icon
Head of US Special Operations Command has COVID-19

Nation & World
By LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press
40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. military's Special Operations Command has tested positive for COVID-19, the command said Monday.

Gen. Richard D. Clarke has very mild symptoms and is working remotely, said Col. Curt Kellogg, his spokesman. Kellogg said Clarke hasn't been physically in the presence of any senior Defense Department leaders or other members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff this month.

Berger is fully vaccinated and got the booster shot.

Clarke is the latest member of the Joint Staff to get the virus. The chairman, Army Gen. Mark Milley, and the Marine commandant, Gen. David Berger were among the latest to have positive tests. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also had the virus earlier this month.

