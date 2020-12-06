Health officials warn Americans not to let their guard down

The virus is blamed for over 280,000 deaths and more than 14.6 million confirmed infections in the U.S. New cases per day have rocketed to an all-time high of more than 190,000 on average.

Deaths per day have surged to an average of more than 2,160, a level last seen during the dark days in April, when the outbreak was centered around New York. The number of Americans now in the hospital with the coronavirus topped 100,000 for the first time over the past few days.

In California, the first place to enact a statewide lockdown last spring, new stay-at-home orders were set to take effect Sunday night in Southern California, much of the San Francisco Bay area and other areas.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he hopes the new lockdown order is the last one he has to issue, declaring the vaccine offers “light at the end of the tunnel."

Once vaccines are offered widely, they could offer long-lasting protection against COVID-19, the head of the U.S. vaccine development effort said. Dr. Moncef Slaoui told CNN’s “State of the Union” that only time will tell for certain but that the vaccine’s effectiveness could last for “many, many years.”

___

Associated Press writers Adam Beam and Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento, California, and Hope Yen in Washington contributed to this story.