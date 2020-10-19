Heard any Biden jokes? Study of late-night comics finds few

That's good news if, like Biden, your goal is to essentially make Trump the central issue in the campaign. It may present a real challenge for the comics if Biden defeats Trump in next month's election, however.

What will they have to poke fun at?

“I think they will find a way to keep making jokes about Trump, even after he leaves office,” Lichter said.

There's precedent for that. In 2001, late-night comedians made former President Bill Clinton the subject of more jokes than his successor, George W. Bush, Lichter said.