Heat center Meyers Leonard uses slur on video, apologizes

It is possible that Leonard may face sanctions from the NBA, which said it was “in the process of gathering more information.”

“The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech," league spokesman Mike Bass said.

Leonard, a 7-foot center in his ninth NBA season, sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in January and appeared in only three games for the Heat this year. He could become a free agent this summer; the Heat hold a team option on him for next season worth about $10 million.

Most players and coaches chose to kneel last summer for the playing of the U.S. and Canadian national anthems when the NBA season resumed inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Central Florida. Leonard stood instead, his hand over his heart, and did so with the support of Heat teammates.

“I am a compassionate human being and I truly love all people,” Leonard told The Associated Press at that time.

He added in that AP interview last summer, “I will continue to use my platform, my voice and my actions to show how much I care about the African American culture and for everyone. I live my life to serve and impact others in a positive way.”

