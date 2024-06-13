Heat forces Greek authorities to shut down Acropolis during afternoon hours for a second day running

All other archaeological sites in the Greek capital will be closed during the same hours. People who have booked visits for that period can use their tickets later in the day, the ministry said.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 40 C (104 F) on Thursday in much of central and southern Greece, including greater Athens, the Cyclades islands and Crete.

Officials are on heightened alert for wildfires, which plague Greece every summer.

Authorities in Athens are providing air-conditioned areas to the public and have issued fans to secondary schools where end-of-year and university entrance exams are being held.

The weather is expected to cool Friday and Saturday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP