Heat rule Adebayo, Dragic out for Game 2 of NBA Finals

Kendrick Nunn is the presumed starter at point guard in Dragic’s place, and Meyers Leonard would figure to be among the candidates to start at the center spot for Adebayo. Spoelstra indicated that many players would get a swing at Adebayo's minutes.

“We'll have to do this by committee," Spoelstra said.

Nunn started in all 67 of his regular-season appearances for Miami, and Leonard started all 49 games before getting hurt in February. He has played sparingly since, playing about 56 minutes in three appearances off the bench.

There has been no final determination for the availability of Adebayo and Dragic for Game 3 of the series on Sunday night.

“They are our warriors and are continuing to try to lobby," Spoelstra said. “But they just need rest and recovery."

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports