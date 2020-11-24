Heat say they are working with Adebayo to finalize extension

Once the deal is finalized it will likely guarantee Adebayo at least $168 million over the next six seasons and perhaps as much as $200 million in that span.

Adebayo will make $5.1 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract. From there, the extension will kick in with a starting salary of somewhere around $28.1 million for the 2021-22 season. And if he makes an All-NBA team this season, something he narrowly missed doing this past season, his annual salary would only rise more.