Heat's Bradley on COVID-19 diagnosis: 'I was really nervous'

Bradley catching the virus was part of a challenging time for the Heat. They had only eight players available for two games at Philadelphia on Jan. 12 and 14, both of them losses, while eight others — Bradley among them — were out for virus-related reasons and Meyers Leonard was out with what became a season-ending shoulder injury.

“No one is going to feel sorry for us,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Bradley has appeared in only 10 games for Miami this season; Tuesday’s game against New York is the 14th he is to miss, and that number will keep rising over the next few weeks. Bradley could be out until the end of the first-half schedule in early March with a strained calf muscle, though he’s hoping to return before the midseason break.

He missed eight games because of COVID-19, then returned, bruised his knee in his comeback, sat out the next two contests, played two more games and then hurt the calf.

“It’s really frustrating,” Bradley said. “It’s unfortunate, catching COVID, having the knee contusion and now this. It’s very frustrating. All I can do is continue to stay professional and make sure I’m doing everything I can do to get back as soon as possible, make sure I’m able to contribute and help our team in every way I can.”

Bradley is averaging 8.5 points this season. The Heat start a seven-game road trip in Houston on Thursday; Bradley isn’t expected to travel because of his injury.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports