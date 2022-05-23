BreakingNews
Troy man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in roommate’s death
Heat's Herro (groin) ruled out ahead of Game 4 vs. Celtics

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) screens Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) as Tyler Herro, left, drives during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) screens Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) as Tyler Herro, left, drives during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Heat guard Tyler Herro has been ruled out of Game 4 of Miami's Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Boston Celtics with a strained left groin

BOSTON (AP) — Heat guard Tyler Herro has been ruled out Game 4 of Miami's Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Bostic Celtics because of a strained left groin.

Miami made the announcement ahead of Monday night's game. Herro missed the final eight minutes of the Heat's 109-103 victory in Game 3 after sustaining the injury. He is averaging 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds during the playoffs.

Herro is one of several Miami players who left the game nursing ailments.

All-Star Jimmy Butler sat out the entire second half with swelling in his right knee. He is questionable for Game 4 along with Kyle Lowry (strained left hamstring), Max Strus (strained hamstring), Gabe Vincent (strained left hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (left knee irritation). All will warm up with the intent to play, the Heat said.

Miami leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Boston All-Star Jayson Tatum (nerve impingement) is probable. Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) and Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) are both questionable.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) drives past Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) drives past Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) drives past Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

