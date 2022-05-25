dayton-daily-news logo
Heat's Tyler Herro (groin) out for Game 5 against Celtics

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro's strained left groin forced the Miami Heat to rule him out of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

It was the second consecutive game that Herro — the NBA's sixth man of the year this season — has needed to miss because of the injury.

Herro has averaged 13.5 points in the playoffs on 41% shooting, down considerably from his regular-season numbers of 20.7 points on nearly 45% shooting.

The Celtics got defensive player of the year Marcus Smart back for Game 5. Smart missed Game 4 because of a sprained right ankle.

The Heat and Celtics were tied 2-2 entering the game Wednesday.

