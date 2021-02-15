Heavy clashes rage in central Yemen; dozens killed

The Houthis’ media office reported Tuesday at least 10 airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition in Marib, and two more airstrikes on the neighboring province of Jaw, which the rebels use as base to launch their latest attack in Marib.

More than 48 fighters were killed and over 120 were wounded in the past two days, mostly Houthis, the officials said. Over two dozen others were reported killed at the start of the attack, which has mostly centered in the districts of Sorouh and Makhdara, they added.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The rebels have been marching towards Marib since the beginning of 2020, attacking the city from several sides and putting a burgeoning civilian population at risk.

The province, which houses the ancient Great Marib Dam, has served as a sort of haven for hundreds of thousands of Yemenis who have fled Houthi offensives since the start of the war. A bout of violence last year also displaced thousands of families.

The fighting in Marib could also thwart renewed efforts by the U.N. to re-launch negotiations between the warring sides. They have not held substantive negotiations since 2019.

U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths said last week he was “extremely concerned” about hostilities in Marib, especially at a time of “renewed diplomatic momentum,” in an apparent reference to the latest measures U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration have taken on Yemen’s conflict.

President Joe Biden has turned a spotlight on the brutal conflict, declaring earlier this month that the United States would end its support of the Saudi-led military offensive, including “relevant” arms sales. The administration has also moved to lift a terrorist designation against the Houthis, citing the need to mitigate Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.

The Houthis have also recently accelerated their cross-border attacks by explosive-laden drones on Saudi Arabia, in an apparent attempt to pressure the Saudi-led coalition to stop its air bombing on the rebels in Marib and elsewhere in Yemen.

Rebel leader Mohammed Ali al-Houthi called for airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition to stop in return to halting Houthi drone and missile attacks on the kingdom.

“Stopping the bombing in return for (stopping) the bombing, we are present if there is seriousness,” he said.

Magdy reported from Cairo.