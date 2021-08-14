Heavy rain causes floods, mudslides in southwestern Japan

Another mudslide in Hiroshima late Friday left one person seriously injured.
Dozens of homes around the country have been damaged by floods and mudslides, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.
Local authorities have issued the highest-level disaster alert for parts of Kyushu and Hiroshima, affecting about 1.4 million people, though evacuation is not compulsory.
“Shinknsen” super-express trains connecting the southern city of Hakata and Osaka in the west have temporarily suspended, according to West Japan Railway Co.
A man with a motorcycle wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, western Japan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Torrential rain pounding southwestern Japan triggered a mudslide early Friday that swallowed some people and was threatening to cause flooding and more landslides in the region. (Kyodo News via AP)
A man wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, western Japan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Torrential rain pounding southwestern Japan triggered a mudslide early Friday that swallowed some people and was threatening to cause flooding and more landslides in the region. (Kyodo News via AP)
People wade through a road flooded by heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, western Japan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Torrential rain pounding southwestern Japan triggered a mudslide early Friday that swallowed some people and was threatening to cause flooding and more landslides in the region. (Kyodo News via AP)
Firefighters carry stranded residents on boat in a road flooded by heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, western Japan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Torrential rain pounding southwestern Japan triggered a mudslide early Friday that swallowed some people and was threatening to cause flooding and more landslides in the region. (Kyodo News via AP)
Firefighters carry stranded residents on boat in a road flooded by heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, western Japan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Torrential rain pounding southwestern Japan triggered a mudslide early Friday that swallowed some people and was threatening to cause flooding and more landslides in the region. (Kyodo News via AP)
In this photo provided by Nagasaki Kenou Wide Area Fire Department, firefighters work at a mudslide site following heavy rain in Obama, Unzen city, Nagasaki Prefecture, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Torrential rain pounding southwestern Japan triggered a mudslide that swallowed four people and was threatening to cause flooding and more landslides in the region. The mudslide in Nagasaki prefecture hit two houses with four residents total. (Nagasaki Kenou Wide Area Fire Department via AP)
In this photo provided by Nagasaki Kenou Wide Area Fire Department, rescuers work at a mudslide site following heavy rain in Obama, Unzen city, Nagasaki Prefecture, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Torrential rain pounding southwestern Japan triggered a mudslide that swallowed four people and was threatening to cause flooding and more landslides in the region. The mudslide in Nagasaki prefecture hit two houses with four residents total. (Nagasaki Kenou Wide Area Fire Department via AP)
In this photo provided by Nagasaki Kenou Wide Area Fire Department, rescuers work at a mudslide site following heavy rain in Obama, Unzen city, Nagasaki Prefecture, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Torrential rain pounding southwestern Japan triggered a mudslide that swallowed four people and was threatening to cause flooding and more landslides in the region. The mudslide in Nagasaki prefecture hit two houses with four residents total. (Nagasaki Kenou Wide Area Fire Department via AP)
