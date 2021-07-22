Heavy rain forecast to hit German flood regions over weekend

The extent of the damage has yet to be determined “but it is immense,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a news conference in Berlin on Thursday. She noted that Germany's railway operator, Deutsche Bahn, has said 600 kilometers (373 miles) of track were affected.

“We will need a long time to repair all this damage,” she said.

A Dutch investigative panel said Thursday it is launching a preliminary probe into the flooding that will focus on “the safety of citizens who were dependent on decision-making and action by governments” for flood prevention and measures taken during last week’s crisis.

There were no flooding casualties in the Netherlands, but raging waters caused widespread damage in the southern province of Limburg that borders both Germany and Belgium. The mayor of the hardest-hit Dutch town, Valkenburg, has said that the tourism center suffered damage to buildings and lost business worth 400 million euros ($472 million).

A pile of discarded furniture stands in front of a house in the district of Blessem, in Ergfstadt, Germany, Thursday July 22, 2021.

Bulky Piles of waste goods line a street after floods destroyed many homes in the village of Stotzheim, Germany, Thursday July 22, 2021.

Volunteers sort donations at the donation centre on the Ring Boulevard of Nurburg, Germany, before they are delivered to the flood disaster area, Thursday July 22, 2021.

Volunteers dismantle a drinking water treatment plant in order to rebuild it on higher ground in Schuld, Germany, Thursday July 22, 2021. More rain is forecast for the region over the coming weekend.