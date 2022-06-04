Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles

At 2 p.m., the storm was centered about 15 miles (25 kilometers) south-southwest of Fort Pierce, Florida. It was moving northeast at 18 mph (30 kph). A tropical storm warning was in effect along the state's east coast south of the Volusia-Brevard County line to Jupiter Inlet and the northwestern Bahamas. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds were clocked near 40 mph (65 kph) with higher gusts.

The storm is expected to reach tropical storm strength off Florida’s eastern coast by Saturday night and is expected to strengthen through Monday as it moves away from Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean.

In Cuba, the storm killed three people, damaged dozens of homes in Havana and cut off electricity in some areas, according to authorities. Heavy rainfall continued on Saturday, but was diminishing as the weather system moved away from the island.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said most government services, such as bus routes and trains, planned to operate as normal over the weekend. Canal levels in South Florida have been lowered to minimize flooding from heavy rains.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Tuesday. This is an unusually early start to the storm season but not unprecedented for Florida.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that rainfall up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) is possible in South Florida, including the Florida Keys. The storm is not expected to produce huge winds or major storm surge. But local flooding is likely.

Combined Shape Caption Children walk through their neighborhood street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Combined Shape Caption Daniel Brown, left, senior hurricane specialist, and hurricane specialist Lisa Bucci track the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the National Hurricane Center in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Combined Shape Caption A driver climbs out of his stalled car after he tried to move it to higher ground from the flooded parking lot at the Beachwalk at Sheridan Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla., on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Mike Stocker

