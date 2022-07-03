Heavy rains, floods prompt evacuations of Sydney suburbs

Emergency services said they conducted over 100 flood rescues and responded to over 3,000 requests for assistance in the past 24 hours. Evacuation centers have opened in several areas in western Sydney.

About 100 Australian Defense Force personnel were helping by putting up sandbags and knocking on doors to warn of flood threats.

The weather bureau’s hazards preparation and response manager Jane Golding said a coastal trough lingering since Friday deepened while an east coast low-pressure system formed off the Mid North Coast.

“That’s produced some extraordinary rainfall rates over the last 24 hours ... many locations have seen up to 200 mm and some close to 300 mm,” she said. The volume of rainfall is almost half of Sydney’s annual average.

People were told to avoid any non-essential travel, including on public transport, with some roads already underwater and others at risk of sudden flash flooding.

Combined Shape Caption People stand on a rock ledge as huge swells hit the headland at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 3, 2022. A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and strong winds has been issued for Sydney, as parts of NSW have received more than their monthly average rainfall within hours this weekend. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker Combined Shape Caption People stand on a rock ledge as huge swells hit the headland at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 3, 2022. A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and strong winds has been issued for Sydney, as parts of NSW have received more than their monthly average rainfall within hours this weekend. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

