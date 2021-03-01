Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia

In Kentucky, Wolfe County Sheriff Chris Carson rescued four adults and a toddler from a vehicle trapped in flood water by using a tractor with a front end loader, according to the sheriff’s Facebook page. Carson was able to get the people in the bucket and then to safety, the post said.

In Tennessee, four adults and an infant were rescued from a partially submerged truck that slid off a water-covered bridge, news outlets reported. In addition, a child was injured in Nashville when he tripped over a downed power line while playing outside, officials said.

High water and mudslides blocked roadways in West Virginia and eastern Kentucky, where flood warnings remained in effect Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

In West Virginia, flooding hit some areas that were ravaged by power outages from ice storms last month. Floodwaters inundated roads in more than a dozen counties, highways officials said. The National Guard assisted with some evacuations Sunday night in the Dunlow area of Wayne County.

In Roane County, residents in one public service district were asked to conserve drinking water after a flooded water plant broke down and was inaccessible. The Clay Roane Public Service District said in a social media post that water tanks were dangerously low and cannot be refilled until the floodwaters recede and the problem is repaired.

Some schools were closed or delayed classes due to flooding concerns and about 18,000 customers were without power in Kentucky and West Virginia, according to poweroutage.us, a utility tracking service.

An abandoned car is surrounded by floodwater on Kentucky Route 7 in Salyersville, Ky., on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Ryan C. Hemens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens

Flood waters surround Rockhouse Freewill Baptist Church in Johnson County, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021. Heavy rain across Appalachia has led to water rescues, mudslides, road closures and power outages, officials said. (Ryan C. Hemens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens

Water covers West Maple Street in Salyersville, Ky., on Monday, March 1, 2021. Heavy rain across Appalachia has led to water rescues, mudslides, road closures and power outages, officials said. (Ryan C. Hemens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens

A vehicle is surrounded by floodwaters in the parking of the Johnson County Judicial Center in Paintsville, Ky., on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Ryan C. Hemens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens

Randy Fitch clears debris from a mudslide on Wheeler Lane in Johnson County, Ky., following heavy rain on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Ryan C. Hemens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens

A fence is reflected in flood waters in downtown Paintsville, Ky., on Monday, March 1, 2021. Heavy rain across Appalachia has led to water rescues, mudslides, road closures and power outages, officials said. (Ryan C. Hemens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)\ Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens

A street in downtown Paintsville, Ky., is flooded Monday, March 1, 2021. Heavy rain across Appalachia has led to water rescues, mudslides, road closures and power outages, officials said.(Ryan C. Hemens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens Credit: Ryan C. Hermens