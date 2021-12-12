Heavy snowfall wreaks havoc in Serbia and much of Balkans

Passengers on a local train to Belgrade were stuck in snow for seven hours before they were provided bus transportation to the capital

Emergency services have been assisting authorities in the cleanup operation throughout Sunday, while another alert for more snow and ice has been issued.

In Bulgaria, heavy rains and major floods have been ravaging southern parts of the country over the weekend, forcing authorities there to declare a state of emergency.

The worst-hit areas were in the Smolyan region, near the border with Greece, where rivers burst their banks to cause the overflowing of roads and the flooding of homes. Several trucks were trapped in a landslide on an intercity road.

Strong winds disrupted power supply in dozens of villages, authorities said.

Further south in Albania, authorities mobilized police, army and emergency forces to cope with floods following three days of continuous rainfall and snow.

The Vjosa River in the south flooded many areas. An older couple who had stayed overnight on the rooftop of their house in southwest Albania was rescued by police in the morning.

Many roads were temporarily blocked by landslides in the south. Elsewhere in the northeast and southeast of the country, heavy snow has hampered or temporarily blocked traffic.

Caption A woman walks through the snow covered street during a snow storm in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists predict heavy snowfall and sub zero temperatures in the Western Balkans throughout the week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption A man rides a bicycle through a snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists predict heavy snowfall and sub zero temperatures in the Western Balkans throughout the week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks through the snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists predict heavy snowfall and sub zero temperatures in the Western Balkans throughout the week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption A woman looks through a shop window during a snow storm in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists predict heavy snowfall and sub zero temperatures in the Western Balkans throughout the week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks during a snow storm in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists predict heavy snowfall and sub zero temperatures in the Western Balkans throughout the week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption A woman walks her dog during a snow storm in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists predict heavy snowfall and sub zero temperatures in the Western Balkans throughout the week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic