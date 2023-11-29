Heavy winds knock over Christmas tree in front of White House, but it's back upright

NPS spokeswoman Jasmine Shanti said in an email that after “replacing a snapped cable,” the tree was back upright by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The lighting of the tree is an annual White House holiday tradition with a countdown and musical performances. This year's tree is a new one, replacing an older tree that, according to NPS, developed a fungal disease known as “needle cast” that caused its needles to turn brown and fall off.

The tree was scheduled to be lit Thursday, but there was no indication from the White House whether Tuesday's incident will delay that. The Christmas tree outside the U.S. Capitol building was lit successfully Tuesday.