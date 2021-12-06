Hedge fund founder Steinhardt will return looted antiquities

New York University named its Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development after Steinhardt in recognition of two $10 million donations.

Manhattan prosecutors began investigating Steinhardt's collection of ancient artifacts in 2017 and raided his office and his Manhattan home in 2018, seizing several artworks that investigators said had been looted.

Many of the pieces Steinhardt acquired were removed from their countries of origin during times of war or civil unrest, prosecutors said.

The items surrendered by Steinhardt include a stag’s head in the form of a ceremonial vessel for libations, dating from to 400 B.C., which prosecutors say appeared without provenance on the international market after rampant looting in Milas, Turkey. The stag's head is valued at $3.5 million, the district attorney said.

There was also a small chest for human remains called a larnax from the Greek Island of Crete, dating from around 1300 B.C., which prosecutors said was purchased from a known antiquities trafficker.

According to prosecutors, while complaining about a subpoena requesting documentation for a different piece, Steinhardt pointed to the larnax and said to an investigator: “You see this piece? There’s no provenance for it. If I see a piece and I like it, then I buy it.”