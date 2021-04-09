Helen Mirren finds bright side during the pandemic

The Discovery+ film follows five children who have been bullied due to how they speak, and looks at how the charity helps them with their confidence. The children meet others who stutter, and much of the documentary examines their time at Camp SAY.

Mirren was introduced to the charity by friend Kelli O’Hara, and has been an advocate and ambassador for years, hosting SAY’s fundraising gala in New York.

“I have known people who, as we say in England, stammer or stutter, actor friends of mine who have quite a severe stutter off-stage and can walk on stage and do Shakespeare absolutely fluently. And I was always sort of rather surprised or moved or affected by that,” Mirren said.

SAY founder Taro Alexander called the film, directed by Ryan Gielen, a “beautiful representation” of the group's work.

Mirren, meanwhile, has restarted acting under COVID-19 protocols, but said social distancing and face coverings make film productions “just not so much fun” as they used to be.

“You have a focus puller if you bumped into him on the street, you wouldn’t recognize him, even though this is someone you’ve been working with every day,” she said. "So that sense of community, I’m really looking forward to coming back into my job.”