Helicopter carrying Colombia's president attacked; all safe

The president said the “cowardly” attack would not make him stop fighting drug trafficking, terrorism and organized crime. “The message is that Colombia is always strong in the face of crime and our institutions are above any threat,” he said.

Cúcuta, where the flight was headed, was already on a security alert after a June 14 car bomb attack at a military base that caused 36 injuries to both members of the military and civilians. Colombian authorities have not confirmed who was behind that attack, but have said they suspect dissidents from the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia guerrillas or the rebel National Liberation Army. The latter has denied being behind the attack.

In 2018, when the conservative Duque began his presidency, the government said it was investigating “possible attacks” being planned against the president at a public event. The attacks never materialized.