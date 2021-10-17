dayton-daily-news logo
Helicopter crash in southwestern Germany leaves 3 dead

Police say three people have been killed in the crash of a helicopter in southwestern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Three people were killed when a helicopter crashed in southwestern Germany on Sunday, police said.

The aircraft crash in a forested area near the small town of Buchen on Sunday afternoon, the news agency dpa reported. The crash left wreckage strewn over several hundred meters (yards).

Police in nearby Heilbronn couldn't immediately give any information on the victims or where the Robinson R44 helicopter took off from. There was also no word on a possible cause of the crash.

