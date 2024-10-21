Helicopter crashes in Houston’s Second Ward after hitting radio tower, killing 4, officials say

The identities of the victims and their ages have not yet been released.

“PIO is en route to a reported helicopter crash at Engelke & Ennis," the fire department said Sunday evening on X.

“The helicopter that crashed in Second Ward was not an HPD helicopter, it was a private touring helicopter,” Houston City Councilmember Mario Castillo said on X, although that could not be immediately confirmed.

Local media outlets reported a large amount of emergency personnel responding to the scene.

Police and fire officials have urged residents near the crash site to call 911 if they find anything on their property that could help in their investigation.