Helicopters collide over Australian beach, passengers hurt

Nation & World
11 minutes ago
Two helicopters collided Monday over an Australian beach and passengers in one of the aircraft were injured

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two helicopters collided Monday over an Australian beach and passengers in one of the aircraft were injured, police said.

The other helicopter managed to land safely, Queensland state police said in a statement. It did not say how many people were injured.

Helicopter debris was spread over a sandy outcrop after the collision, which occurred near Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

Authorities closed Seaworld Drive, which leads to the crash site. The Seaworld theme park is nearby.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics and police were at the scene.

The Gold Coast region is one of the nation’s most popular tourism spots and is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia.

