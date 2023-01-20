Henderson’s torrid start sparks 4-shot lead at LPGA opener

Korda headed off after the round to work on her putting after missing several good looks on the front nine — though she did have four birdies after the 10th hole.

Hull, meanwhile, who fled the cold weather of England for three days of practice in Morocco to prepare, said her swing was out of sorts, and worked hard to produce a score below 70. A three-putt bogey on the final hole left her with a round of 69, alongside Hsu, five shots behind Henderson.

“Obviously, I’ve been playing in the frost, so it bounces miles. Our greens are thick. These greens are so fast compared to what I’m used to playing on," Hull said. "Yeah, I was thinking today the Americans definitely have a massive advantage — but I love England too much to move anywhere else.”

Hsu, who got here by winning the 2021 Pure Silk Championship, made six birdies but none after the 13th hole, completing her 69 with five pars.

Tennis player and Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish took control among the celebrities and athletes, posting the equivalent of a 67 in the Modified Stableford scoring system.

He has 78 points, nine points better than Sorenstam, a Lake Nona resident, and military veteran Chad Pfeifer. Fish and Korda began their day in the wee dark hours, both rising early to watch Sebastian Korda — Nelly’s brother — win his match at the Australian Open.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports