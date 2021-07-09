Hendricks wins 9th straight, Wisdom HR, Cubs beat Cards 10-5

Hendricks, one of the Cubs' few bright spots as they’ve tumbled below .500, had won eight straight starts before no-decisions in his previous two outings.

The 31-year-old right-hander helped out in the field, too. Hendricks snared Dylan Carlson’s comeback liner to start the fifth, then jumped high off the mound rob Tyler O’Neill of a single to end the inning.

Carlson had three hits and Paul DeJong had a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the ninth for the Cardinals, who have lost four of six. Starter Wade LeBlanc (0-2) allowed three runs on five hits in three innings.

Javier Báez started at shortstop for the Cubs after missing two games with a right thumb sprain. O’Neill was in left field for the Cardinals after a right pinkie injury and a food allergy reaction limited him to two plate appearances over the past week.

The Cubs loaded the bases in the first and Pederson cleared them with two outs when Carlson slid and couldn’t hang onto a sinking liner in right field.

The Cardinals cut it to 3-2 in the third on singles by O’Neill and Yadier Molina with two outs.

Ian Happ’s pinch-hit single in the Chicago fourth made it 4-2. Jason Heyward added an RBI in the eighth.

GRABBY FAN

An middle-aged fan reached well over the sidewall in Wrigley Field’s tight right-field corner and caught Paul Goldschmidt’s fly with his glove in the first inning as Heyward closed in. Goldschmidt was ruled out on fan interference despite a challenge from the Cardinals.

SHAKY DEBUT

The Cardinals signed RHP Luis García signed to a free agent contract on Friday, then brought in the veteran 34-year-old to start fourth. García hit the first batter he faced, Willson Contreras, in the helmet with an 0-2 pitch. Contreras remained in the game behind the plate.

St. Louis optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to Triple-A Memphis to make room on the roster.

CUBS ROSTER MOVE

LHP Kyle Ryan was recalled from Triple-A Iowa and allowed three runs in the ninth. RHP Cory Abbott was optioned to the farm team.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Transferred HP Carlos Martínez (torn right thumb ligament) to the 60-day IL.

Cubs: RHP Ryan Tepera (left calf strain) got two outs in the seventh after being activated from the 10-day IL. … LHP Brad Wieck (irregular heartbeat) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 7.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Kwang Hyun Kim (3-5, 3.39) faces Cubs RHP Zach Davies (5-5, 4.28) on Saturday night.

___

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill (27) and center fielder Harrison Bader (48) can't catch a three-run double hit by Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) during the seventh inningof a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks

Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom (16) hits a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks

Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22) can't catch a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt as a fan interfered with the ball and Goldschmidt was called out during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) discusses a call with the umpires during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) loses the ball in the sun during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) watches his three-run double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks