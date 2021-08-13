Henley shoots lowest round in 2 years to lead Wyndham

He moved in front with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 15th before closing with birdies on 17 and 18, the last with a 20-foot putt. He had with his lowest round on the tour since a career-low 61 at the John Deere Classic in 2019.

Henley has played some solid golf of late. He was tied for the 36-hole lead at the U.S. Open in June, then had two straight top-20 finishes before missing the cut at the British Open. He returned this week, hoping he can carry his strong play to the end.

“I haven't won in years, so I feel like as well as I've been playing, I feel like I've underachieved a little bit,” he said.

“My mindset,” Henley continued, “is I feel if I can play my game, play my normal game, then I can maybe give myself a chance and that's kind of where I'm at.”

There are several big names competing to keep their season's alive. Adam Scott, who started at No. 121, and Matt Kuchar, at No. 124, both had strong starts at 66.

“I would like to play well this week and get a chance to play next week and keep getting my game into place,” Scott said.

Rickie Fowler, who came at 130th and needing a good week, didn't help himself with a 71. Justin Rose, the Payne Stewart Award winner this week, has to finish in the top 10 to advance after coming in 138th. He opened with a 66, tied for 19th.

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was at 69, tied for 89th.

Olympic medalists Rory Sabbatini and C.T. Pan also are playing after the Tokyo Games. Sabbatini, who took silver for Slovakia behind U.S. gold medal winner Xander Schauffele, started with a 66.

Pan, from Taiwan, won a seven-man playoff for the bronze. He shot a 68.

Louis Oosthuizen, the only top 10 player in the FedEx standings entered, withdrew because of a neck injury.

Caption Russell Henley putts for a birdie on the 18th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Credit: Chris Seward Credit: Chris Seward

Caption Ricky Fowler lines up a shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Credit: Chris Seward Credit: Chris Seward