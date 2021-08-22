Henri weakens to tropical storm ahead of Northeast landfall

People in the projected path spent Saturday scrambling to stock up on groceries and gasoline. Those close to the coast boarded up windows and, in some cases, evacuated.

Residents and visitors on Fire Island, a narrow strip of sandy villages barely above sea level off Long Island’s southern coast, were urged to evacuate. The last boats out left before 11 p.m. Saturday and officials warned there might be no way to reach people left behind.

The evacuation threw a wrench into Kristen Pavese’s planned Fire Island bachelorette party. The group of 10 had intended to celebrate Saturday night, but ended up leaving on the ferry just a day after arriving. They had planned to stay until Monday.

“I’m upset about it, but it’s the weather. It’s nothing I can control,” said Pavese, a Long Island resident. “I’ve been going to Fire Island for a long time, so I’m sort of familiar with this happening.”

Approaching severe weather Saturday night also cut short a superstar-laden concert in Central Park. The show headlined by Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson was meant to celebrate New York City's recovery from the coronavirus. But officials asked concertgoers to leave the park during Barry Manilow's set amid the threat of lightning.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, set to leave office Monday after resigning over a sexual harassment scandal, emerged Saturday to plead with New York residents to make last-minute preparations, warning that heavy rain, wind and storm surge from Henri could be as devastating as Superstorm Sandy back in 2012.

“We have short notice," Cuomo said in one of his final forays before TV cameras, a setting that shot him to fame during the worst of the pandemic last year.

Gov. Ned Lamont warned Connecticut residents they should prepare to “shelter in place” from Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning as the state braces for the first possible direct hit from a hurricane in decades. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee issued a similar warning.

Some gas stations from Cape Cod to Long Island sold out of fuel. Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman described a run on supplies like batteries and flashlights as people “are starting to wake up” as weather models showed the storm’s center would run “smack on the town of Southampton.”

Major airports in the region remained open as the storm approached, though hundreds of Sunday's flights were canceled. Service on some branches of New York City’s commuter rail system was suspended through Sunday, as was Amtrak service between New York and Boston.

The White House said President Joe Biden discussed preparations with northeastern governors and that New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who succeeds Cuomo on Tuesday, also participated.

Biden later began approving emergency declarations with Rhode Island.

New York hasn't had a direct hit from a powerful cyclone since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in 2012. Some of the most important repairs from that storm have been completed, but many projects designed to protect against future storms remain unfinished.

Regardless of its exact landfall, broad impacts were expected across a large swath of the Northeast, extending inland to Hartford, Connecticut, and Albany, New York, and eastward to Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists.

Storm surge between 3 and 5 feet (1 to 1.5 meters) was possible in much of Long Island Sound all the way to Chatham, Massachusetts, and slightly less on Long Island's Atlantic coast, the hurricane center said. Flash flooding was possible in inland areas already saturated by recent rain.

Hill reported from Albany, New York. Associated Press writers Mallika Sen and Larry Neumeister in New York, Mike Melia in Hartford, Connecticut, and Mark Pratt in Waltham, Massachusetts, contributed to this report.

Caption Ryan Madigan, and his daughter Charolette Madigan, 11, of Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., stand along a beach in Montauk, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, as Hurricane Henri churns up waves as the storm approaches. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle

Caption Kristen Pavese of Kings Park, N.Y., background center right, waits for a ride with her bridesmaids after they departed a ferry in Bay Shore, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, cutting short a bachelorette party weekend on Fire Island. They decided to leave Fire Island two days early as they suspected that there may be an ordered evacuation due to incoming Hurricane Henri as businesses started to shut down on the island. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle

Caption People fish as large waves hit the rocks at the Charlestown Breachway Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlestown, R.I. New Englanders, bracing for their first direct hit by a hurricane in 30 years, are taking precautions as Tropical Storm Henri barrels toward the southern New England coast. (AP Photo/Stew Milne) Credit: Stew Milne Credit: Stew Milne

Caption Beach goers watch as larger than normal waves crash into the sand ahead of Hurricane Henri at Charlestown Breachway beach in Charlestown, R.I., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. New Englanders, bracing for their first direct hit by a hurricane in 30 years, are taking precautions as Tropical Storm Henri barrels toward the southern New England coast. (AP Photo/Stew Milne) Credit: Stew Milne Credit: Stew Milne

Caption People disembark from a ferry in Bay Shore, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, as it arrived from Fire Island. An evacuation order by the end of the day was ordered for the island due to the potential of damage due to incoming Hurricane Henri. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle

Caption A ferry approaches the harbor dock area in Bay Shore, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, as it arrived from Fire Island. An evacuation order by the end of the day was ordered for the island due to the potential of damage due to incoming Hurricane Henri. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle

Caption Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Zoom-cast news briefing, Saturday Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. Cuomo declared a state of emergency for parts of the state and urged people to heed warnings, as the newly upgraded Hurricane Henri closed in on the Northeast. (NY Governor's Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption James Masog, center, and Gary Tavares, right, move particle board into place to board up the sliding glass doors of a clients house in Charlestown, R.I., ahead of Hurricane Henri, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. New Englanders, bracing for their first direct hit by a hurricane in 30 years, are taking precautions as Tropical Storm Henri barrels toward the southern New England coast. (AP Photo/Stew Milne) Credit: Stew Milne Credit: Stew Milne

Caption A beach house on East Matunuck beach in South Kingstown, R.I., is boarded up in preparation for Hurricane Henri Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. New Englanders, bracing for their first direct hit by a hurricane in 30 years, are taking precautions as Tropical Storm Henri barrels toward the southern New England coast. (AP Photo/Stew Milne) Credit: Stew Milne Credit: Stew Milne

Caption Carson Turowski, center, secures his boat as his wife Lindsey drives it onto the trailer as they remove it before pending bad weather Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Newport, R.I. New Englanders, bracing for their first direct hit by a hurricane in 30 years, are taking precautions as Tropical Storm Henri barrels toward the southern New England coast. (AP Photo/Stew Milne) Credit: Stew Milne Credit: Stew Milne

Caption A long line forms to remove boats from the water at the Fort Adams boat ramp in Newport, R.I., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. New Englanders, bracing for their first direct hit by a hurricane in 30 years, are taking precautions as Tropical Storm Henri barrels toward the southern New England coast. (AP Photo/Stew Milne) Credit: Stew Milne Credit: Stew Milne

Caption Rob Edwards, from Newport, R.I., adds extra lines to secure his boat at the Goat Island Marina, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Newport, R.I. New Englanders, bracing for their first direct hit by a hurricane in 30 years, are taking precautions as Tropical Storm Henri barrels toward the southern New England coast. (AP Photo/Stew Milne) Credit: Stew Milne Credit: Stew Milne