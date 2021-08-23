Henri's lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods

In Jamesburg, television video footage showed flooded downtown streets and cars almost submerged. In Newark, Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said police and firefighters rescued 86 people in 11 incidents related to the storm.

Torrential downpours and new flooding were possible Monday in New England, and there was a chance of tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

New England officials fretted that just a few more inches of precipitation would be a back-breaker following a summer of record rainfall.

“The ground is so saturated that it can flood with just another inch of rain,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont warned late Sunday.

Lamont was scheduled Monday to tour storm damage in Canterbury, where nearly 95% of Eversource customers lost electricity Sunday. More than 500 homes and businesses there, about 23%, remained without power Monday.

Linda Orlomoski, of Canterbury, was among those without power late Sunday.

“It’s supposed to get nasty hot and humid again on Tuesday,” she said. “If we still have no power by then, that will be miserable.”

The National Hurricane Center said Henri's remnants were expected to stall near the Connecticut-New York state line, creep eastward through New England and eventually push out to the Atlantic Ocean.

The system, a tropical depression by Monday morning, was moving east at just 1 mph (2 kph).

Flood warnings were in effect Monday morning for parts of northern New Jersey and southeastern New York state, and flood watches stretched throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, parts of Vermont and New Hampshire and New York City.

Rainfall from 1 to 3 inches was forecast over much of the area.

President Joe Biden has declared disasters in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, opening the purse strings for federal recovery aid to those states.

"We're doing everything we can now to help those states prepare, respond and recover," said the president, who also offered condolences Sunday to Tennessee residents, after severe flooding from an unrelated storm killed at least 22 people and left dozens missing.

When Henri made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island, it had sustained winds of about 60 mph (97 kph) and gusts as high as 70 mph (110 kph).

It cut power to 140,000 homes, closed bridges, swamped roads and left some people stranded in their vehicles. In Connecticut, about 250 residents from four nursing homes on the shoreline had to be relocated. Several major bridges in Rhode Island were briefly shuttered Sunday, and some coastal roads were nearly impassable.

Beach towns from the Hamptons on Long Island to Cape Cod in Massachusetts exhaled after being spared the worst of the potential damage Sunday. Concerns had been high when Henri was briefly rated a hurricane, with stronger winds and greater potential for a damaging storm, before it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

Caption In this photo provided by Mayor Chris Slavicek, emergency personnel and first responders work to rescue residents after heavy rains from Henri flooded the area, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Helmetta, N.J. (Chris Slavicek via AP) Credit: Chris Slavicek Credit: Chris Slavicek

Caption In this photo provided by Mayor Chris Slavicek, emergency personnel and first responders work to help residents after heavy rains from Henri flooded the area, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Helmetta, N.J. (Chris Slavicek via AP) Credit: Chris Slavicek Credit: Chris Slavicek

Caption In this photo provided by Mayor Chris Slavicek, emergency personnel and first responders work to help residents after heavy rains from Henri flooded the area, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Helmetta, N.J. (Chris Slavicek via AP) Credit: Chris Slavicek Credit: Chris Slavicek

Caption Nicholas LeBlanc takes a photo of the tree that fell onto the house he lives in on Maple Street in New Bedford, Mass. on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 as Tropical Storm Henri swept across the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP) Credit: Peter Pereira Credit: Peter Pereira

Caption Zeke Baker steps over a fallen tree branch while clearing debris from a sidewalk as Tropical Storm Henri moves through the area in Newport, R.I., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Caption Wolf Tree crews, who drove seventeen hours from Tennessee to offer assistance, cut down the tree that sheered a utility pole in two on Carroll Street in New Bedford, Mass. on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 as Tropical Storm Henri swept across the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP) Credit: Peter Pereira Credit: Peter Pereira