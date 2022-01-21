Henry's back! Titans activate their top back for playoffs

Signs that Henry would play became clear Wednesday when he talked with media for the first time since breaking his foot, and said he felt ready. He was voted the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year after running for 2,027 yards, the fifth-highest total in NFL history.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that Henry had been progressing well after they increased his workload through the week. That included putting pads on Tuesday to give Henry a chance to thud into and run through defenders.