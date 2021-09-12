Herbert throws for 337 yards, Chargers beat Washington 20-16

Washington lost veteran starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a right hip injury midway through the fourth quarter of his team debut. Fitzpatrick was replaced by popular backup Taylor Heinicke, whose name was chanted by fans still remembering his surprise playoff heroics in the wild-card round loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

Even though the FitzMagic never materialized, Heinicke had some of his own special moments, including a perfect pass to top receiver Terry McLaurin and a TD throw to tight end Logan Thomas. Heinicke was 11 of 15 for 122 yards and could be Washington's starter moving forward.

Herbert was 31 of 47 and joined Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes as the only players in league history with 4,500 yards passing in his first 16 career starts.

MCLAURIN'S CATCH

After not being targeted by Fitzpatrick, McLaurin made quite the splash early in the third quarter with a highlight-reel catch. Heinicke dropped the ball in perfectly for McLaurin along the sideline, and he came down with it for a 37-yard gain after it went through safety Derwin James' outstretched arms.

The next play was Heinicke's TD pass to Thomas.

FIELD GOALS APLENTY

Chargers kicker Tristain Vizcaino connected on 33- and 27-yard field goals. Washington’s Dustin Hopkins was good from 30, 43 and 48 and missed from 51 yards.

INJURIES

The Chargers lost right tackle Bryan Bulaga to a back injury in the third quarter and safety Nasir Adderley to a shoulder injury early in the fourth.

Bulaga battled various injuries during training camp and was derailed by back problems last season. He was replaced on the offensive line by Storm Norton.

Washington was without receiver Curtis Samuel, placed on injured reserve Friday with a groin ailment that has lingered for months.

UP NEXT

Chargers: host the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.

Washington: host the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Caption Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throwing the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) gives a 'thumbs-up' as he walks off field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) reacting after getting tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. Fitzpatrick was injured on this play and was replaced by Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik