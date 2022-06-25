Here we go again: Strike snarls UK trains for a third day

“We won’t hesitate to use more industrial action if we can’t reach an agreement or if the companies carry though their threats to make people redundant,” he told Sky News.

The Conservative government insists it will not get involved in the dispute pitting the union against 13 privately owned train-operating companies and the government-owned National Rail infrastructure firm.

But the union accuses the government of scuttling negotiations by preventing employers from improving on the 3% pay raise on the table so far. Britain's inflation rate hit 9.1% in May, as Russia's war in Ukraine squeezes supplies of energy and food staples while post-pandemic consumer demand soars.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said rail passenger numbers had only returned to 75% of pre-pandemic levels and there needed to be “reform and improvement in the way the railways work, and modernization.”

He has also warned that big pay raises would spark a wage-price spiral driving inflation even higher.

Unions have told the country to brace for more as workers face the worst cost-of-living squeeze in more than a generation. British Airways workers at Heathrow Airport voted to strike over the summer vacation season, lawyers are planning a walkout starting next week, and unions representing teachers and postal workers plan to consult their members about possible action.