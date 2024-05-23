BreakingNews
Here's what's cooking for the three-course state dinner at the White House honoring Kenya

The menu for the state dinner at the White House honoring Kenya starts with a chilled tomato soup and ends with a white chocolate basket of fruit
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
X

Here's what cooking for Thursday's White House state dinne r honoring Kenya. White House executive chef Cris Comerford says the main course is a "best of both worlds" combination of smoked short ribs and lobster.

First Course

Chilled Heirloom Tomato Soup

Sourdough Crisps

Arbequina Olive Oil

Main Course

Fruitwood-smoked Beef Short Ribs

Butter-poached Lobster

Citrus Butter

Baby Kale, Sweet Corn Purée

Dessert

White Chocolate Basket

Banana Ganache

Raspberries, Peaches, Candied Lime Zest

Wine

Hartford Court Chardonnay “Four Hearts Vineyard” 2021

St. Innocent Pinot Noir “Shea Vineyard” 2019

Iron Horse Classic Vintage Brut 2020

