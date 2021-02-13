Herrera Beutler urges 'patriots' to talk about Trump call

Herrera Buetler, who represents Washington's 3rd Congressional District in the southwestern part of the state, said she has relayed parts of her conversation with McCarthy before to constituents and local media.

She then called on people with knowledge of Trump’s conversation with McCarthy to speak out.

“And to the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president: if you have something to add here, now would be the time,” she said.

___

This story has been updated to correct that Herrera Beutler represents Washington's 3rd Congressional District.