Herro scores 27 points, Heat rout Bucks 137-95 in opener

P.J. Tucker started his Miami debut, against the team that he helped win an NBA title a few months ago, and had eight points and six rebounds.

Tucker committed Miami’s first foul of the game, a reintroduction to Antetokounmpo just 38 seconds into the game. And in the second quarter, Tucker chased down a loose ball and went airborne — crashing into the Milwaukee bench and ending up saying hello to occupants of some of the most expensive seats in the sold-out arena.

The outcome was never in doubt. A 19-0 run in the opening minutes gave the Heat a 22-3 lead out of the gate, Herro beat the first-quarter buzzer with a 30-footer that gave Miami a 40-17 edge, one that was up to 72-43 by halftime.

Over a nine-minute stretch of the opening quarter, Milwaukee missed 13 consecutive shots and had four turnovers in that span as well. The Bucks were within 53-38 with 3:35 left in the half — and Miami then scored the game’s next 14 points.

Herro’s 27 points off the bench matched a Heat record for any reserve playing 25 minutes or less. Goran Dragic had 27 points in 20 minutes against Golden State on Feb. 27, 2019; Dwyane Wade had 27 points in 25 minutes against Philadelphia on Feb. 27, 2018.

Bucks: Milwaukee took its starters out with 5:01 left in the third quarter, except for Antetokounmpo, who came out 13 seconds later and Miami leading by 33. Allen and George Hill returned briefly, but the likes of Antetokounmpo and Middleton got an early end to their evening.

Heat: Miami improved to 19-15 in season openers. ... Kyle Lowry rolled an ankle in the second quarter and was back within a few minutes of his Miami debut. He had five points and six assists on 1 for 8 shooting.

The Heat held a pregame moment of silence in memory of Johnnie Haslem, the father of Heat captain Udonis Haslem. The elder Haslem — a standout high school, college and semi-pro player — died this summer at the age of 70.

