Herro scores 30 points to lead Heat past Hawks 123-114 in OT in play-in and into NBA playoffs

Tyler Herro scored 30 points while sinking two 3-pointers in overtime and the Miami Heat regrouped after losing an early lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-114 on Friday night and make NBA Play-In Tournament history
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) leaves the court after a win against the Atlanta Hawks after an NBA play-in tournament basketball, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) leaves the court after a win against the Atlanta Hawks after an NBA play-in tournament basketball, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Nation & World
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — After making NBA Play-In Tournament history by winning two road games, the Miami Heat won't be afraid of facing No. 1 seed Cleveland in the playoffs.

Tyler Herro scored 30 points while sinking two 3-pointers in overtime and the Heat regrouped after losing an early lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-114 on Friday night.

Miami will play at Cleveland on Sunday night in the opening game of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

“I know how badly our group wanted to get into this thing,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I could see it in their eyes and feel it in their heart.”

Davion Mitchell scored only seven points in regulation before adding three 3-pointers in overtime for Miami.

The Heat became the first No. 10 seed in either conference to make the playoffs since the current play-in format was launched in the 2020-21 season. Miami also became the first play-in team to advance with two road wins.

“We did it the hard way. We're battle-tested,” said Miami's Haywood Highsmith, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds. “We can go anywhere and beat anybody.”

Asked about the challenge of facing Cleveland, Spoelstra said, “I'm so grateful we're in the playoffs. We're the first team to do it, and why not, to take on two road games.”

Added Highsmith: “We fought to get into the playoffs. Now what we're in, we're not going to go out soft.”

Trae Young’s lay-in with 1.3 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 106, forcing the overtime. Young scored 29 points with 11 assists. Onyeka Okongwu had 28 points with 12 rebounds.

“Not making the playoffs is a failure to me,” Young said.

Miami started strong, scoring the game’s first 10 points and leading by 17 points at 45-28 in the second period.

The Hawks tied the game for the first time at 88 on a layup by Terance Mann. Young’s 3-pointer gave Atlanta its first lead at 91-88 with 7:36 remaining.

Atlanta led 93-92 before Okongwu hit a 3-pointer. Following a steal by Dyson Daniels, Okongwu’s jam extended the lead to 98-92.

Heat forward Nikola Jovic, who had been out since Feb. 23 with a broken right hand, was available but did not play. Guard Pelle Larsson (ankle) also was available for the first time since April 7.

After setting season lows with four 3-pointers made and 21 attempted against Orlando in the first play-in game, coach Quin Snyder said his players “have got to be more willing to take contested 3s.”

The Hawks responded by attempting 21 3s in just the first half against Miami, while making five. For the game, Atlanta made 16 of 47 3s.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) attempts to block the ball against in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) keeps the ball in bounds in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) meet after an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) shoots against Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) shoots the ball in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) falls and gets a foul in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang (20) shoots against Miami Heat forward Kyle Anderson (20) in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) reacts to a referee in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) dribbles the ball in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) dribbles against Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) reacts to a loss on the bench in overtime of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) leaves the court after a win against the Atlanta Hawks after an NBA play-in tournament basketball, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) celebrates with teammate Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) in overtime of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts to a win against the Atlanta Hawks after an NBA play-in tournament basketball, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
New US ambassador to Japan says he's optimistic a tariffs deal can be...
2
Men toting chains and pierced with cactus keep a Good Friday tradition...
3
Long, fraught timeline of tensions between Iran and the US as nuclear...
4
Israeli strikes kill at least 25 in Gaza and Huckabee makes first...
5
Trump says Ukraine-Russia talks 'coming to a head' and 'no one is...