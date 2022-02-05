Herta, Johnson lead Team USA to surprise 2nd spot in Sweden

“I had a car break and a mechanical, which took me out of an opportunity in the first round. Came back and won in the Porsche. Colton was right there on pace and just came up a little short to the Solberg family. Just a super fun day. We exceeded expectations and looking forward to having some fun tonight.”

Johnson was scheduled to compete Sunday for the “Champion of Champions” title in the individual ROC category.

Johnson and Herta advanced to the semifinals Saturday by beating the German team of four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher.

Then they knocked off Team Finland, with Herta beating two-time F1 champion Mika Hakkinen to get Team USA into the final. Herta also faced four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves in the first round.

The Race of Champions “Snow + Ice” World event pits drivers against one another in a variety of vehicles that focus on electric power.

